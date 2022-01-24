Getting ready for Lost Ark: Name reservations, founder’s packs, and server choice

We’re not saying that you are the procrastinating type, but on the very off chance that you like to leave preparations for a new MMORPG up to the last minute, here’s some important information that you need to know for Lost Ark’s upcoming February 11th launch.

First of all, the founder’s packs — which range from $15 to $100 — will only be available until the release date. These aren’t necessary to access the free-to-play title, but they do come with a three-day head start (which, according to our maths, gets you in on February 8th).

Second, Lost Ark’s team confirmed that there will not be any way to reserve a name prior to launch. “Unfortunately there is not a convenient way to reserve your name aside from completing character creation,” said Community Manager Roxx. “If you can decide on sliders and styles you want ahead of time to make that process move as fast as possible, I would recommend that.”

Third, while Lost Ark has confirmed that it will launch servers in three regions (NA East, NA West, and Central Europe), it has not yet released the names of these shards.

Finally, you’re going to want to bookmark the Steam page for the game download, as this is where Amazon is pointing everyone to grab the title when it goes live.