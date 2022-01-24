MapleStory M kicks off 2022 with new dungeons and events in latest update

The start of 2022 in mobile MMO MapleStory M is already full of stuff for players to do. The game’s latest update has added five new dungeons in total: two in the Arcane River region known as Erda Spectrum and Hungry Muto, and three in The Edge of Space that features daily limited-time monster battles.

The update has also added four new events like a discount on Starforce Enhancement for the Lunar New Year, a Teddy’s Family Bucket List event that tasks players with completing mini-quests, a login rewards event, and a Valentine’s Day story quest that will become available between February 9th and 23rd.

Finally, the update has made several balance changes to The Edge of Space, tweaked several classes, and added quality-of-life features like the ability to preview cash shop items and the option to turn Hero’s Skills on or off. More information and dates for the MMO’s various events are found in the patch notes.