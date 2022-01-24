Palia promises discoverable lore and questlines that sees players ‘navigate negative emotional experiences’

The month of January hasn’t seen any major developmental announcements from Palia, the self-described “cozy community sim MMO.” That said, there have been a couple of tidbits shared in regards to planned content sprinkled in between postings of concept art and downloadable wallpapers, at least.

Two of these tidbits come from developer answers to player questions. One such answer confirms that the game will have “secret lore items for the player to discover and many mysteries to be unraveled,” ranging in scale from smaller atmospheric details to items that unlock secret quests or books that can be collected to piece together a backstory. Another answer promises that there will be quests where players will have to help villagers “navigate negative emotional experiences as [the devs] believe that emotional intimacy can be a big part of what allows you to feel cozy with someone.”

Palia’s Twitter account has otherwise been offering visual peeks at its concepts, including a look at one set of mysterious ruins waiting to be unraveled and a crafted curl-up space that promises players can decorate their home precisely how they want.