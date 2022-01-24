SpatialOS developer Improbable’s polling says 90% of gamers think the metaverse will form in ten years

The joke is that 80% of poll stats are just made up numbers. That could certainly be applied to data released by SpatialOS developer Improbable, which claims that “the rising generation of gamers expects the metaverse to be the next big step, and expects it to emerge fast.”

According to poll results from Improbable, which claims to have surveyed 2,000 gamers and 800 game developers across the United Kingdom and United States, 90% of American and 93% of British respondents believe that a metaverse will be populated and accessible within 10 years. These numbers contrast sharply with much broader poll results shared ahead of this year’s GDC, which found that a third of game developers “believe the metaverse concept will never deliver on its promise” and 83% aren’t working on anything metaverse-related at all. Those few who thought the metaverse could happen were pinning their hopes on Epic Games, Facebook, Microsoft, Roblox, and Google.

Improbably has long marketed SpatialOS as a “platform for developing and hosting multiplayer games in the cloud,” but here, company CTO Lincoln Wallen talks up the company’s “aim to be an informed technical, production and operational partner helping [its] clients navigate the major disruption represented by Web3; a full-stack service provider for any company seeking to launch, or participate in, a metaverse project.” Wink wink.