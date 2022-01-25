Final Fantasy XIV adds a new data center in Oceania and buffs several jobs with today’s patch 6.08

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
1
Slice.

It’s a good day to be melee DPS in Final Fantasy XIV because nearly every melee DPS job got some pretty substantial potency buffs with the arrival of patch 6.08 today. Ninja, Monk, Samurai, and Dragoon all got buffs, ranging from main combo buffs (NIN, SAM) to big ability buffs (NIN, MNK, DRG) to assorted extra buffs (SAM, DRG). They’re hardly alone, though; Paladin, Summoner, Black Mage, Dancer, and Machinist will all be doing more damage on various abilities following this particular patch, so that’s nice across the board.

“But if melee DPS is supposed to be happy, what about Reapers? Reaper didn’t get any buffs?” No, but you’re playing Reaper. That’s reason enough to be happy.

If you’re a player in the Oceania region, meanwhile, you’ll be able to enjoy an even greater performance boost because the new data center has opened there with this patch, giving players in the region lower ping rates and helping to change population distribution. Add in some miscellaneous bug fixes and the patch should provide plenty for players to be happy about today.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments