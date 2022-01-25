Final Fantasy XIV adds a new data center in Oceania and buffs several jobs with today’s patch 6.08

It’s a good day to be melee DPS in Final Fantasy XIV because nearly every melee DPS job got some pretty substantial potency buffs with the arrival of patch 6.08 today. Ninja, Monk, Samurai, and Dragoon all got buffs, ranging from main combo buffs (NIN, SAM) to big ability buffs (NIN, MNK, DRG) to assorted extra buffs (SAM, DRG). They’re hardly alone, though; Paladin, Summoner, Black Mage, Dancer, and Machinist will all be doing more damage on various abilities following this particular patch, so that’s nice across the board.

“But if melee DPS is supposed to be happy, what about Reapers? Reaper didn’t get any buffs?” No, but you’re playing Reaper. That’s reason enough to be happy.

