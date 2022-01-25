Harry Potter Wizards Unite hosts final round of events before its sunset

This month has been a bittersweet one for players of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, as the mobile ARG announced last November that it would be shutting down at the end of January. However, players were invited to a series of events that ran all through the game’s waning days including an Emergency and Severe Spotlight Spectacle event and double rewards from daily assignments, both of which are still running until the sunset on January 31st.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Go is still rolling on as its Season of Heritage story continues. Players are now being tasked with capturing electric-type Pokemon to open a mysterious final door, which incidentally lines up with the arrival of Helioptile and its evolved form Heliolisk. POGO is also running a Team Rocket event between now and January 30th that offers up new shadow variants of Pokemon to capture, and has the Pokemon that can be found in raids and field research task encounters.