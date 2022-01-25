Massively OP Podcast Episode 357: Microsoft swallows Blizzard whole

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Microsoft’s $69B takeover of Activision Blizzard, the EverQuest franchise roadmaps, Nightingale’s non-MMO status, Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons features, and whether streamers help or hurt MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: