Massively OP Podcast Episode 357: Microsoft swallows Blizzard whole

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Microsoft’s $69B takeover of Activision Blizzard, the EverQuest franchise roadmaps, Nightingale’s non-MMO status, Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons features, and whether streamers help or hurt MMOs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO
- News: Microsoft buys out Activision Blizzard
- Mailbag: What will change with this sale?
- News: EverQuest and EverQuest II roadmaps
- News: Nightingale isn’t an MMO, sadly
- News: Looking at some End of Dragons features
- News: Riot’s Runeterra MMO commits to the concept of group gameplay (Eliot’s piece)
- Mailbag: Video game streamers
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Dragon Trainer Tristana” from League of Legends
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
