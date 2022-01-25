Path of Exile outlines extensive balance changes and the philosophy behind them for Siege of the Atlas

You can perhaps fault the Path of Exile designers for laying out walls of text that require advanced knowledge of most of the game to be comprehensible, but you cannot fault them for not being thorough. You also can’t fault them for failing to communicate their intentions. The Siege of the Atlas expansion is going to include some significant game balance changes, and the first section of the balance change manifesto is all about the philosophy behind changing how hit-based spell builds function. It’s a lot to read, but by gum, when you’ve read it all you will understand how those builds are changing and how much that damage is going to improve.

