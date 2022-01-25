Ship of Heroes bumps beta to spring, reveals City of Heroes- and SWTOR-inspired base building system

Well, you probably noticed that our indie MMO of 2021, Ship of Heroes, did not make it to its December beta as planned, seeing as how we’re already at the end of January. But don’t panic; it is still happening, just a little later than originally planned.

“We’re hoping to do the public event in March or April, if all goes well,” Heroic Games explains. “We still have a lot of work to do before launch – adding and improving missions is a continuous process – but we can see the path forward pretty clearly right now.”

This week’s developer blog also includes a deep-dive into the superhero MMO’s basebuilding system, which Heroic Games says will target both individual players and supergroups, pulling ideas from everything from City of Heroes to Star Wars The Old Republic.

“Six floor plans of various sizes are already included in the base-builder. But the best part is the wealth of great customization options. A wide variety of textures is available for the floors, walls, ceilings, and doors, and the color of textures can be changed; you could have red marble walls, for example. Different types of doors are available – modern residential, utilitarian metal, nostalgic barn doors, etc. Their colors can be customized as well, and you can even change the shape of the doors. Furniture can be bought from a furniture vendor and placed inside the base, resized and positioned exactly. Special items such as extra lights, robotic cats, door greeters, and teleportation portals are available in addition to standard furniture. Each piece of furniture can be shrunk, enlarged, and rotated along three axes to create unique visuals. And the initial floor plans are just starting points. You can truly make the base your own by adding wall segments and flooring platforms to change the internal layout of your base, creating new rooms in the available space. Those walls and flooring platforms are also available from the furniture vendors. You can save multiple bases with the same character.”

Expect a small-scale test of the base system ahead of the big rollout for the beta; you can sign up for that on the official site if you’re a base-oriented gamer.