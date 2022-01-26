Broken Ranks officially launches, servers almost immediately melt down due to demand

For them, it was the worst day of their lives; for MMO vets, it was a Tuesday

Yesterday was a very busy one for Whitemoon Games, by all accounts. The Polish studio launched its turn-based tactical MMO Broken Ranks yesterday and its servers were instantly besieged by players eager to try the game out, which in turn led to the classic MMORPG launch issue parade.

Players were given a heads up about server locations last week and were also allowed to download the game client ahead of yesterday’s launch, which likely helped in causing the servers to get bogged down and then ultimately become inaccessible. The devs continued to work on the problem, slowly stabilizing the servers and offering additional information regarding slow loading, error codes, and purchased platinum not arriving to buyers.

As of today, Whitemooon recounted “a rough night” in a message to players, confirming that the studio underestimated the number of people interested in playing the game. Things should reportedly be smoother now, while those who experienced an IP block should now have the issue resolved; those who don’t are asked to contact support.



Yeah – it was a rough night.

Short message for you guys. We hope you will stay with us! 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/tEJxoBgIHM — Whitemoon Games (@Whitemoon_Games) January 26, 2022