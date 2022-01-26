New World’s January patch was accompanied by fresh bugs and worries over population

It’s become a bit of a pattern for New World: Amazon looses a patch, and something almost immediately goes wrong. So it was for the January patch, which launched yesterday. Most notable were bugs affecting chat – which have already been fixed – and storage and crafting issues.

“We are aware that players are experiencing an issue where the storage unit is not stacking items properly, causing the unique item limit to be reached before the intended limit as well as players unable to craft with materials in storage. The team is working on providing a fix as soon as possible. We will keep this thread updated when we have more information.”

While the game’s subreddit and forums are awash with frustration and “quit” threads as well as complaints about gearscore downscaling, most folks are more concerned with the game’s population, which has slid down from a peak of nearly a million at launch to just over 100,000. Indeed, some players have pointed an apparent change in the game’s API that obscures server populations, though it’s not clear whether it was intentional or just another bug or even when exactly it happened. Either way, it could make choosing transfer servers more difficult.

Last week, we asked Amazon about the proportion of players interested in mutators and the growing divide between survival players and endgame raiders; Amazon says a “large portion” are playing Expeditions and “requested increased difficulty and variety,” hence the studio’s prioritization on this content.