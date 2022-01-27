Lost Ark talks name reservations, endgame challenge, and the new level cap ahead of launch

We’re just two weeks away from Lost Ark’s big western debut now, and Smilegate and Amazon are tuning up the engines to prepare players for what to expect from the patches made between the last closed beta and now as well as answer some FAQs. Most notably:

The Yorn, Feiton, and Punika regions will all be fully unlocked.

Punika includes T3 content and gear, which means a combat level cap of 60. (“Additional T3 content will be added to the game post-launch in order to set the pace for player progression, both in terms of new content and optimal difficulty,” the studios note.)

Steam achievements are in – 173 of them, in fact, all mirroring the in-game achieves.

Players can now pick their character voice and opt to use the Korean voiceover too, though there won’t be any subtitles.

Thanks to player complaints about excessive cutscenes, some cutscenes in the early game are skippable.

Yes, different founder packs do stack. They’ll drop into your product inventory – just use them on your forever character.

Players should definitely skim through the naming rules, as the game will not automatically release names if you delete characters – so don’t try to just roll junk toons to grab names for yourself and your guildies. Ah, it’s 2003 again.

“Many players felt like some of the game’s pacing and gearing was not quite challenging enough,” the teams say, noting they’ve reworked endgame content to be “a bit more challenging for players.”

“Before launch, we also have plans to share additional details about Lost Ark’s Business Model and Monetization, full launch patch notes, some information about what makes this version of game different from other versions, and more,” Amazon and Smilegate conclude, promising a roadmap for post-launch plans at some point as well.