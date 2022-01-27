SWTOR drops new Legacy of the Sith trailer, outlines unwelcome gearing changes

With very little time until Star Wars: The Old Republic launches its next expansion, Legacy of the Sith, the developers appear to be engaging in a campaign to ensure that players are unhappy ahead of the expansion’s February 15th launch. A massive post on the plans for how gearing will work in 7.0 and beyond has prompted no small amount of frustration for players due to a variety of pain points that are not present in the game at the moment.

The primary issues are the reduction in rewards for solo players (forcing players who primarily play more casual or solo content into higher difficulties for gear, which is not the case at the present), fixed-stat gear (making moddable gear useless, which includes the vast majority of cash shop outfits), and the generally convoluted nature of the systems. You can read through the whole post on gearing and the accompanying replies to get a shape of player attitudes, but the general vibe seems to be summed up by user Pietrastor on the first page: “So yeah I guess thanks to listening to 5% of the feedback, the most important 95% remains ignored.” Ouch.

In happier SWTOR news, BioWare has dropped a new Legacy of the Sith trailer as of this morning.

“Today, BioWare and Lucasfilm Games have unveiled a new trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic, shedding new light on the epic Star Wars story that will unfold in the upcoming expansion, Legacy of the Sith. Players will be able to continue to immerse themselves in their very own Star Wars journey unlocking the mysteries behind the ultimate plan of the renegade Sith, Darth Malgus, who has been a danger to the galaxy since he was first introduced in the iconic MMORPG 10 years ago. The launch of Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith on February 15 will continue the year-long 10th Anniversary Celebration for the beloved MMORPG which will provide players with an array of new content, updates and in-game activities throughout 2022. In addition to the expansive next chapter in the thrilling storyline of Star Wars: The Old Republic, the highly anticipated Combat Styles feature will add an all-new level of customization for a character’s weapons and abilities giving players even more options to create the Star Wars character of their dreams.”

Source: Official Site , thanks to Panagiotis for the tip!