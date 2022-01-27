Leaderboard: Valve’s gaming-on-the-go Steam Deck launches February 25 – will you buy it?

Get ready to never move off of the couch again because Steam’s handheld gaming computer is less than a month away from release. Valve announced this week that the Steam Deck will release on February 25th, with players able to slap down a $5 deposit right now to reserve their unit.

“On February 25th, we will be sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders,” Valve said. “Customers will have three days (72 hours) from receipt of their order email to make their purchase, before their reservation is released to the next person in the queue. The first units will be on their way to customers starting the 28th, and we plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence.”

The Steam Deck will come in three versions: The 64 GB basic edition for $400, a 256 GB edition for $529, and a “why am I not just buying a desktop at this point” 512 GB edition for $650. So the only question left is… are you buying one?

Leaderboard: Are you buying a Steam Deck? Hell yeah got my deposit in already

Yes, but not yet

Maybe - I'm still thinking about it

Probably not, but I won't entirely rule it out

Ehhh no thanks

What's a Steam Deck View Results

Loading ... Loading ...