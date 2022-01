Make My MMO: Zenith becomes the first Kickstarter MMO to launch in 2022

The last few weeks in MMO crowdfunding have been wild and punctuated by the release of Zenith, which Kickstarted several years ago – but only on VR and not yet on PC, which was also promised in the Kickstarter.

Meanwhile, we’ve had our eye on Fractured’s development since the Gamigo publishing takeover, Ship of Heroes’ basebuilding and beta plans, the bizarre Legends of Aria buyout by a crypto developer, the funding of City of Titans , and whatever the heck is going on with Star Citizen . Bonus: Crowfall’s not dead!

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Zenith

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Pantheon

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Freeland

