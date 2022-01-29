World of Warcraft promises easier flight in Zereth Mortis and preps gear catch-up system

World of Warcraft’s Patch 9.2 is gaining traction on the public test realm, with players and developers alike looking forward to the release of the new zone, Zereth Mortis. One positive change for this upcoming realm came out of the PTR, as Blizzard changed its mind on how difficult it was to attain flying there.

“After listening to player feedback regarding access to Zereth Mortis Flying being too time consuming, we’ve made the change to now unlock flying more easily by completing a series of achievements around Zereth Mortis instead of researching Cyphers of the First Ones,” the studio wrote.

Another big change that’s in the works involves the acquisition of set pieces from bosses. Blizzard is creating a separate loot table for these to guarantee that players will see more set pieces (which will drop as tokens to help distribute gear better). Past that, however, a new system called the Creation Catalyst will come about two months after Patch 9.2 to allow players to craft set gear from cosmic flux as a catch-up mechanism.

Meanwhile in Burning Crusade Classic, the Battle for Mount Hyjal and Black Temple raids went live this past week, as did the Netherwing daily quest hub.