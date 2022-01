MMO Week in Review: High Isle, Global Agenda, and three new MMORPGs

Wild week, right? Not only did Elder Scrolls Online reveal its High Isle chapter and Blizzard announced an unnamed survival game in a fresh IP, but we got no less than three launched MMOs this week: Zenith, Mortal Online 2, and Broken Ranks. Plus, New World launched its January update and SWTOR hyped Legacy of the Sith. Also, Global Agenda is back, kinda?We’ll take it, all of it, warts and all.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday ( since 2010 !) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review