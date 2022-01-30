PSA: Star Wars Squadrons is free-to-play on Steam until tomorrow

If you’ve been wondering how the multiplayer dogfighting title Star Wars Squadrons is shaping up after all this time but aren’t eager to drop a dime on it, then you’ll want to know about a promotion that’s running on Steam right now: Between now and January 31st at noon EST, the game is totally free-to-play. On top of that, the game is being offered at a 70% discount until February 3rd, making the normally $40 only $12.

The shooter has seen a variety of balance updates made over the course of the first half of 2021, which lines up with promises made in February of last year, but development of the title has since fallen off, with the last official news update made in March 2021 regarding the title’s includion in the EA Play subscription plan. That all said, the game is free for around 24 hours starting now in case you’re curious.