Conan Exiles gets a server queue feature and emoting followers in latest update

Previously in Conan Exiles, if you told your followers to “dance, by Crom”, they could just simply ignore you, probably with an indignant smirk or a shrug as they don’t know what dancing is. However, the latest update made to the survival sandbox on PC, Xbox and PS4 will now force your followers to heed your every emote-laden bidding. They can’t say no. They can’t ignore you. They can’t stop feeling the rhythm.

Yes, this means that followers now can perform emotes that players command them to in order to bring life to their thralls. The update has also added several new emotes for both humans and pets that can be learned by interacting with new map locations.



The other major feature of this update is the addition of server queues for public and private servers, eliminating the need for players to repeatedly click the join button to get into a server that’s otherwise full. The option can be turned off for private server owners if they want to (be jerks). There are also “tons” of quality-of-life features and bug fixes applied to the patch as well.

In other Conan Exiles news, the devs have decided to pull together a retrospective video of 2021’s updates. Fans can watch that below if they feel like reminiscing for a few minutes.