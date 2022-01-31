Dark Age of Camelot plans a new server with bigger content and ‘new and very exciting objectives’

Just ahead of the weekend, Broadsword producer Talal “Eldariian” Saad penned a letter for Dark Age of Camelot players, looking back at the MMORPG’s 20 year-long history and being generally thankful to the community that’s kept the game running for so long. It was also the point for a pretty intriguing announcement: the planned creation of a new server that’s not quite an event server but has some aspects of one.

This upcoming server is promising big things like content that will be larger in scope and scale, longer periods of access to server dynamics, the ability to focus on or remove specific expansion features, and “wholly new and very exciting objectives,” all while offering players a level playing field to start off with.

Further details of this new server are expected to be shared in the coming months, but in the meantime Saad is asking fans to trust the devs to deliver on these big promises. “With the utmost sincerity and gratitude, the team here at Broadsword thanks you for being a part of this community, and we are looking forward to yet another chapter in the history of our beloved Dark Age of Camelot.”