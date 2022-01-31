Old School RuneScape discusses player feedback to its upcoming runecrafting mingame

Last week Old School RuneScape showed off a new Guardians of the Rift minigame idea that’s meant to make the runecrafting skill easier to level up. Since that initial reveal, players have been submitting feedback and responding to poll questions, and Jagex has updated its announcement post with some responses to said feedback.

One of the first talking points is related to XP gain in the minigame versus other methods like crafting lava runes. The devs note that the XP rates shared in the post are estimates and that there’s no way to know how XP earnings will work until it’s all in player hands, but the team promises that XP earning rates will be closely monitored and adjusted as necessary with an eye on making sure greater effort yields higher rewards.

The post update further asks that players vote in polls regarding a new pet reward for the minigame and adding recolored versions of the skilling outfit, discusses the request for adding more to the minigame’s rewards, and notes suggested changes to the Ring of Elements item among other things. Those who are interested in seeing how this minigame’s discussion is unfolding would do well to read the update section of the post.