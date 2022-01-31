Sony is acquiring Destiny developer Bungie for $3.6 billion

The acquisition train just keeps on rolling, as Sony announced today that it’s acquiring developer Bungie for $3.6 billion according to a press release on BusinessWire. Bungie is best known among the MMO space for developing Destiny and Destiny 2, having taken both properties with it when it split from former publisher Activision-Blizzard back in 2019. Bungi is also notable as the development studio behind the original Halo titles as well as older games such as the Marathon trilogy.

Following the regulatory approval of the merger, Bungie will operate as an independent subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment while retaining its current leadership, at least for the moment. Of course, there is the aforementioned regulatory approval to go through, but this is hardly the highest-profile acquisition to happen over recent weeks. No word yet on what this might mean for platforms for future games from Bungie or for current Destiny 2 players, but keep your eyes peeled for more as this story is quite new.