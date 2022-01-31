Warframe details February’s Echoes of War and spring’s Angels of the Zariman

The first developer livestreaom of 2022 from Warframe continues the tradition of packing in huge reams of information into one broadcast. In this livestream, Digital Extremes offered a look at not just one but two content updates that are headed to the multiplayer shooter.

First, all versions of the game are getting the Echoes of War update on Wednesday, February 9th. This update introduces some replayable New War content, several quality-of-life changes to the Lich and Sisters of Parvos systems, four new augments, and the return of the Star Days event among other things.

After that, there’s the Angels of the Zariman update due for sometime in the spring, which brings two new game modes, a post-New War quest, a new ‘Frame, and plans for a rework of Eximus enemies. The broadcast also showcased some new character customization options and a few upcoming deluxe ‘Frame skins. The full broadcast is embedded after the break, though players should note that there is a spoiler warning for the New War.