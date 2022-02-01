Blizzard’s recently announced survival title has been developing for just over four years

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

Blizzard’s “unannounced survival game,” which recently started seeking new roles to flesh out its dev team, certainly came as a surprise to many fans, but a bit of rooting around has uncovered roughly how long the studio has been laying the game’s foundation.

Craig Amai, a former lead quest designer for WoW and the current project lead for the title, shows in his LinkedIn account that he’s held the new position for four years and eight months, while Mike Ybarra noted on Twitter that he has “played many hours of this project with the team” when the job hunt was unveiled.

All told, this new survival title has been in the oven for a fair bit, or at least long enough to warrant growing the project’s head count and expanding on whatever has been established already. Even so, this new game and its all-new universe will very likely still be taking more time to coalesce into something that’s at least an alpha state. Ideally, anyway.

sources: LinkedIn and Twitter via Rock Paper Shotgun
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments