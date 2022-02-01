Blizzard’s recently announced survival title has been developing for just over four years

Blizzard’s “unannounced survival game,” which recently started seeking new roles to flesh out its dev team, certainly came as a surprise to many fans, but a bit of rooting around has uncovered roughly how long the studio has been laying the game’s foundation.

Craig Amai, a former lead quest designer for WoW and the current project lead for the title, shows in his LinkedIn account that he’s held the new position for four years and eight months, while Mike Ybarra noted on Twitter that he has “played many hours of this project with the team” when the job hunt was unveiled.

All told, this new survival title has been in the oven for a fair bit, or at least long enough to warrant growing the project’s head count and expanding on whatever has been established already. Even so, this new game and its all-new universe will very likely still be taking more time to coalesce into something that’s at least an alpha state. Ideally, anyway.