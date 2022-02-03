New studio Gardens is working on an untitled ‘shared fantasy adventure’

There’s a new studio on the scene called Gardens, and it’s creating a game we may want to keep tabs on in the coming months. The newly formed remote studio, which boasts devs from titles such as Journey and Skyrim, announced that it’s working on some kind of multiplayer fantasy game.

“Our upcoming flagship game is a shared fantasy adventure inspired by some of our favorite memories playing online games, particularly moments shared with strangers,” the studio posted on its website. “Players will find themselves crossing paths in a shapeshifting, unpredictable wilderness filled with mystery and magic, featuring a timeless visual direction and tactile multiplayer play.”

Gardens has some capital behind it, too, as it “raised $4.5M in an oversubscribed July 2021 Seed round led by Transcend Fund, with participation from 1Up Ventures, FunPlus, and David Baron.”