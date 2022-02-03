PlanetSide 2 makes adjustments to Oshur as it draws a ‘heartening and much appreciated’ positive reception

Are you among those players of PlanetSide 2 enjoying the recently released continent of Oshur? You are apparently not alone, as an update post from the devs confirms that many players are delighted with the addition of the new area.

“It’s rare to see this level of excitement and (dare I say) satisfaction with the gameplay to come out of an update. […] The comments regarding how reminiscent Oshur is of PlanetSide 2’s early glory, have been heartening and much appreciated.”

In the meantime, the game has pushed out several updates to Oshur, adjusting interlink facilities with an eye on giving defenders more room to push out of the spawn room and interact with more of the facility and its surroundings, as well as making a variety of general fixes. The post also promises to continue to iterate on Oshur as the team takes in feedback and a meta begins to settle.