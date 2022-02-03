Ultima Online preps 25-year vet rewards, Valentine’s gifts, and castle designs

Ultima Online is readying another patch as of this week, but don’t get overly excited: This one’s mostly focused on rewards. Actually, do get excited, as some of these rewards are clearly preparation for the game’s 25th anniversary this fall.

On the test server right now are new vet rewards, including new monster statuettes, a new monster-proof chest (stuff in it can’t be looted by mobs), an autoloom tool for houses, a potion vat that holds potion kegs, and a map charter device that holds mapmaker’s pens. For the 25-year-old accounts, there are “Founding Citizen of Britannia” titles and a pretty sweet “Hildebrandt Shield,” honoring Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, whose art graced the original box. Valentines rewards are also being prepped, with armor and friendship roses on deck. The patch rolled out to the early test servers on Wednesday, so expect it on the rest of the production shards sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, active Ultima Online players were welcomed over the course of January to vote on the next player-made castle design to make it into the game as an official “classic” build. While the voting period is over, you can still hop over and check out all the builds that made it into the final voting round! People are doing some great work there.