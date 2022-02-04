Old School RuneScape extends its Shattered Relics league by two more weeks

The latest announcement from Old School RuneScape reads a lot like a streaming service optioning for more seasons of its favorite show: The Shattered Relics league that was due to end on Wednesday, March 2nd, is now being extended by two more weeks to Wednesday, March 16th, because Jagex is enjoying seeing players enjoying the league.

“We’re over the moon with how successful our third League has been. Watching you create your own unique journeys through Gielinor has been equal parts fascinating and exhilarating – and considering the changes we made over the first couple of weeks, we want to give you as much time as possible to have fun with Fragments and Set Effects.”

For those who are deeply invested in the current league, there’s now more time to reach for certain goals, and those who haven’t started yet are being invited to hop in. The post even provides some links back to news posts and informational videos. Whatever column players of OSRS fall in to, there’s apparently more fun to be had.