Path of Exile’s Siege of Atlas expansion is launching this afternoon

As promised, planned, and predicted, Path of Exile’s Siege of Atlas expansion will officially go live today – in fact, it’s offline right now for deployment, though you’ll can patch up on PC – and you’ll want to do that sooner rather than later as the patch is over 5GB large. Console players can kick back and watch the chaos as their update isn’t coming until February 9th.

MOP’s MJ sat down with the devs in January for a deep-dive into this new take on the Atlas thread; players can expect the continuing storyline, the revamped passive tree, new bosses, new uniques, new stash tabs, and of course, the revised Atlas itself, plus the latest challenge league, Archnemesis.

The update officially goes live at 2 p.m. EST; while you wait, why not check out Grinding Gear’s full reveal of the revised passive tree and challenge rewards?

The realm is now down while we begin deploying the Siege of the Atlas expansion on PC and Mac. Keep an eye on this thread for updates! We'll let you know when it's possible to start patching and join the queues. pic.twitter.com/ve47E98DiN — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 4, 2022