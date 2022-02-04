Seafaring MMO Atlas patches in Lunar New Year stuff, offers 2022 roadmap

Somehow I don’t immediately think of Wildcard’s and Grapeshot’s malingering MMO Atlas when I think about Lunar New Year, but it turns out the early access game’s latest “maintenance patch” does indeed include a nod to the festivities, as well as a new sea, two new regions, and a new crafting facility.

“In this patch, we’re adding new regions, each with their own secrets, for players to explore and discover,” the studios say in the patch notes. “We’re also getting festive with a few new cosmetics to help you and your crew celebrate the upcoming. Celebrate the year of the tiger or cuddle up with a bear-y good friend as you travel the world of Atlas.”

Notably, the team acknowledges player feedback and how it’s affecting the game’s overhaul, linking to a Trello board that shows the game’s roadmap. My Trello’s a bit modded out, but the snap shows what’s coming in the near future, including the new map, ship changes, and even the trade system redesign.

“Finally, we’ve invested a lot of time into addressing the gameplay issues voiced by you, the community. This update is the continuation of that initiative, bringing tons of much needed bug fixes to shore. In addition, we are unveiling our new public issue tracker where pathfinders can track the progress of bugs that have been brought to our attention via Discord or other forums. We hope that this transparency reiterates our commitment to putting the voices of our players at the forefront of our decisions regarding the future of Atlas.”