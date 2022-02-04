Sony pays Destiny 2 developers $1.2 billion not to jump ship

Many Destiny 2 fans are still wrapping their heads around the fact that Sony just purchased Bungie for $3.6 billion. And as with any such acquisition, the question of “Will this hurt my favorite game or change anything?” invariably follows.

Well, now we know one thing that probably will not be changing that much, which is the current development team for the game. Sony said that it will allocate $1.2 billion of the buyout to essentially bribe Destiny 2 devs into staying on board during the transition of ownership.

“Approximately one-third of the US$3.6 billion acquisition consideration consists primarily of deferred payments to employee shareholders, conditional upon their continued employment, and other retention incentives,” said Sony. “These amounts will be paid over the course of several years after the closing date.”

Kotaku reports that this may amount to an average of $1 million for each of Bungie’s 900 employees. Um, do you think we can convince Sony that Massively OP is a sub-department of Bungie? No? Shoot.