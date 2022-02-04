Star Citizen grants a peek at ship-to-ship refueling and new hover quad vehicle

The show must go on for Star Citizen in spite of its adjustment to its roadmap and ill-advised explanation why. Specifically, the Inside Star Citizen series rolls on with the newest episode starting off by showcasing alpha 3.17’s ship-to-ship refueling.

As one would expect, this new feature is reliant on the Starfarer fuel cargo ship, with the video elaborating on how players can set a fuel price, how stranded ships dock with the Starfarer, and how the refueling UI works. Players can disengage from the fuel nozzle without penalty at any time in case they come under attack, while those offering fuel will want to ensure they give an exact amount, as any excess fuel will simply be jettisoned into space.



The second half of the video provided a look at a new hover quad bike in action, which readers will recall was the very same one revealed during the game’s holiday gift giving event where players were “gifted” a free picture of the quad instead of the in-game item as many felt they were led to believe.

While we’re on the subject of community tire fires, the one related to the roadmap roundup post is still burning on the general forums. One thread has tried to rally players to action, beseeching the community to not buy any more ships, though it would appear this boycotting attempt is falling upon deaf ears as funding is spiking back up for the day.