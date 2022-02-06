MMO Week in Review: End of Dragons’ date, Star Citizen’s drama, WoW’s descent

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

This week in MMORPGs, Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons got a release date, Swords of Legends Online announced a free-to-play conversion, and Star Citizen ticked off even its most die-hard Kickstarter backers and fans by withdrawing much of the game’s public roadmap and referring to backers holding the studio accountable as “noise.” Yikes.

Over in World of Warcraft land, Blizzard’s sudden about-face on the subjects of cross-faction play and boosting made much more sense once Activision-Blizzard’s quarterly financials revealed Blizzard lost significant amounts of money and players in 2021.

Meanwhile, Lost Ark’s promos are still kind of a mess, New World is still kind of a mess, Mortal Online is still kind of a mess, and Zenith is… actually doing all right over in VR land? Oh yeah, and Sony bought Bungie as the acquisition frenzy continues. At least it wasn’t a slow news week?

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments