MMO Week in Review: End of Dragons’ date, Star Citizen’s drama, WoW’s descent

This week in MMORPGs, Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons got a release date, Swords of Legends Online announced a free-to-play conversion, and Star Citizen ticked off even its most die-hard Kickstarter backers and fans by withdrawing much of the game’s public roadmap and referring to backers holding the studio accountable as “noise.” Yikes.

Over in World of Warcraft land, Blizzard’s sudden about-face on the subjects of cross-faction play and boosting made much more sense once Activision-Blizzard’s quarterly financials revealed Blizzard lost significant amounts of money and players in 2021.

Meanwhile, Lost Ark’s promos are still kind of a mess, New World is still kind of a mess, Mortal Online is still kind of a mess, and Zenith is… actually doing all right over in VR land? Oh yeah, and Sony bought Bungie as the acquisition frenzy continues. At least it wasn’t a slow news week?

