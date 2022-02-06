The MOP Up: Aion Classic adds the wardrobe and Abyss treasure room

Aion Classic’s 1.8 update arrived this past week, which added the Abyss treasure room, the wardrobe system, fortress siege changes, quest progression, and more PvP modes.

“This update includes the entirety of the 1.7 update, plus some additional content from Korea’s 1.9 Update. It will also include many bug fixes and items from 1.9 up to the October 27th update in Korea,” the studio helpfully clarified.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

“Plan to do some driving to pass the time? Fortnite’s debuted a brand-new in-game radio station: Icon Radio! And for its launch, listen to Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and the one and only Bootsy Collins as their host,” said Epic Games.

Habbo rolled out a trilogy of events: Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year, and Van Life. Er, Van Life? “Whether you’re a beach lover dying to catch some sun and waves, a rockstar touring the world, or just a vacation diehard chasing as many holidays as possible, there’s a van to suit your needs this month in Habbo.”

“We have more than a few interesting changes on the horizon, including updates for Ritual Reputations, Trials, and those oddly satisfying Nightfalls,” said Destiny 2’s team.

Valorant gave us a preview of the next big act:

