Diablo II Resurrected plans Patch 2.4 ladder testing in the very near future

Diablo II: Resurrected is continuing to turn the knobs on its ballyhooed Patch 2.4 as PTR testing has moved along. The next step in public testing, according to one of the game’s Community Managers, is to kick the tires of the ranked ladder. The next public test should be available shortly after the current PTR build comes down later in the week and fans of the ARPG are encouraged to hop into the upcoming PTR build and provide their feedback “to ensure a smooth ladder launch.”

Speaking of recent PTR matters, the test build saw an update this past Thursday that brought more class-specific changes, general gameplay changes, and some extra bug fixes. The next test build will bring even more class balance adjustments and will likely be the last test before Patch 2.4 ultimately releases, though players should be ready for the possibility of further class tweaks at final launch. In summary: Prepare for one more testing round.