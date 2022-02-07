Myth of Empires dev appeals Steam ban in court as infringement case seeks source code expert

The legal drama spawned by multiplayer strategy survivalbox Myth of Empires has once more taken a laborious, plodding step forward. Readers will recall that Myth developer Angela Game, which is made up of former devs from Snail Games, was accused by Snail Games of copyright infringement, with Snail saying that Angela’s devs stole code from ARK: Survival Evolved to create Myth. This resulted in a DMCA strike and ultimate removal of Myth from Steam’s storefront, as well as countersuits from both sides of the case.

While Angela Game is still selling its survival title directly, it also apparently really wants to be back on Steam, which leads us to a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals filing by Angela Game that was first reported by MMO Fallout. This new filing is asking for Steam to list Myth once again, and has currently been assigned a docket number at the time of this writing.



Meanwhile, the judge hearing the primary infringement case is ordering both Snail Games and Angela Game to agree upon an independent expert to review the source code for Myth that’s at the heart of the infringement case before February 19th. If both sides are incapable of finding said expert, then both sides must submit two proposed experts that the court will then choose from.

Readers might recall that our genre has seen similar cases in the past; for example, in the early aughts, NCsoft secured a victory in criminal court and forced a civil settlement with ex-NCsoft employees who were found guilty of stealing Lineage III assets to create TERA.