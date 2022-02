While many online games slowly ramp down over time, it seems that Path of Exile keeps coming up with new ways to climb to ever-greater heights. The online action RPG, which launched its Siege of Atlas expansion last week on the PC, reported that it hit a record peak player concurrency thanks to the boost to its popularity.

“Over the weekend, we launched Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas,” said Grinding Gear Games. “We’re pleased to report that deployment was extremely smooth with no major issues! We also hit a new record for peak concurrent players at 270,260!”

The game is currently running a boss kill event with bonus prizes. Siege of Atlas is expected to come to Xbox and PlayStation this week.