PSA: Lost Ark can be pre-loaded today whether you’re a founder’s pack buyer or not

Today is the day that Lost Ark can be installed on potential players’ computers. It can’t actually be launched or played yet – that comes later – but as of today at noon EST, the game can now be pre-loaded by everyone, whether you’ve bought a founder’s pack or not.

Of course, when players can head into the world of Arkesia depends on whether they’ve bought in to the game or whether they’re waiting on the free-to-play launch. For early buyers, head start begins tomorrow, February 8th, at noon EST, with the full free launch (and the end of founder’s pack sales) beginning three days later on Friday, February 11th. As another reminder, there won’t be any pre-creation or name reservation, so once access begins, it’s everyone for themselves to come up with the dankest names as fast as possible.

For those who haven’t been keeping pace with Lost Ark, Amazon Games has recently pulled together information on a single page. We’ve also been covering this MMOARPG for a while; make sure to check out our stream from closed beta as well as our two early impressions pieces.



2️⃣ DAYS TO #LAUNCHARK! You wont be a stranger to boss encounters and @ToweltheTank covers two of them 💪 pic.twitter.com/HtgdMdvCND — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 6, 2022