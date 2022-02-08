Destiny 2 releases a mini-documentary talking about the story beats coming with The Witch Queen

Players eager for the next major update for Destiny 2 won’t have to wait much longer, as The Witch Queen arrives on February 22nd for players to enjoy. But if you need a little more teasing to stoke your interest, why not take a peek behind the scenes? A new mini-documentary is available covering the main story beats to be found in the game’s campaign mode while also touching upon the mechanical changes that will be arriving in the game at the same time.

The developers talk about the impact of moving away from a storyline wherein light is strictly good based on the eponymous Witch Queen’s actions while also talking about designing enemies to be mirror of player abilities and use similar tactics. The whole thing is just under 15 minutes, so you won’t have to budget too much of your time to check it out just below; just be aware of some minor potential spoilers in the teasers.