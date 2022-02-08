Neverwinter’s latest epic adventure, Scaleblight Mythal, is live on PC today

“Starting today, PC adventurers can log in and experience the new Epic Adventure, Scaleblight Mythal, which introduces the Scaleblight Summit region, the conclusion of Dragonbone Vale’s story, the final Heroic Encounter, “Scales to Bones,” featuring a challenging battle against an ancient Red Dragon, new rewards and more. To reclaim the Dragonbone Vale, players will need to band together with members of the Shield of the North Alliance as they must put a stop to Valindra Shadowmantle and the Cult of the Dragon from invoking Rite of the Dracolich to bring undeath to all dragons in Faerûn.”