Swords of Legends Online previews its upcoming male and female Warriors

Yesterday, Swords of Legends Online took the wraps off the Fox Mage class. Today, we’re getting a peek at at Warrior class, which is really two classes in one: the male Crystal Warrior and the female Spirit Warrior. What’s the difference?

“Using a special technique to modify their bones, Crystal Warriors can fuse the essence of crystals into their bodies and combine them with their souls. When fighting, they harness the power of these crystals to perform a combination of physical and magical moves. […] Where Crystal Warriors harness the power of stones and use their spiritual power to fortify themselves from within, [Spirit Warriors] focus on channeling this spiritual power without, creating a new generation of Warriors.”

The Warriors launch on February 24th when The Firestone Legacy goes live for the game, bringing with it the promised free-to-play conversion.

Source: Press release