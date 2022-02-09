Apex Legends changes its Olympus map, adds a new character, and brings Control mode in Defiance update

It’s time for another new season in the battle royale shooter Apex Legends. This one is called Defiance, and it brings the usual collection of goodies for players to dive in to, with a change to the Olympus map, a new character, and a new limited-time mode among other things.

Pictured above is the new character, Mad Maggie, “a cutthroat punk-rock warlord and the Outlands’ meanest mad-lass.” This new character has proficiency with shotguns, can use a drill to burn enemies through cover, and has an ultimate ability that sees her throw a wrecking ball at foes.



In addition, the Olympus map has now been updated to the new Sabotaged Olympus, which now features buildings and objects that have been teleported to different parts of the map. The other highlight of the Defiance season is the new Control mode that pits two teams of nine against one another in a point control battle that features pre-made loadouts and infinite respawns.

Naturally, the new season features a new battle pass with all of the expected cosmetic goodies to chase after, and the game’s three year anniversary is also being celebrated this season with login rewards for the first three weeks. On top of that, there’s the usual packs on sale, the new ranked season’s start, and a cadre of videos to mark the release of Defiance; some of those can be seen below.





