Dual Universe litters outer space with shipwrecks ripe for the plundering

Forget exploring a pristine galaxy where everyone cleans up their trash — Dual Universe decided that what the cosmos needed was a smattering of mouldering shipwrecks all over the place.

This so-called “feature” comes as part of the game’s Panacea update: “Your smile will light up even the darkest corners of space when you discover one of these randomly-spawned wrecks. How will you cash in on your big find?”

Also with Update 0.28 is a vertex precision tool (we assume this takes care of unwanted ear hair), an automated system to deal with inactive assets, a fix for an exploit that touched on capacity rights, a better talents UI, and a new interface for RDMS management.