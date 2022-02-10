Final Fantasy XI adds more storage and story with its newest update

The good news for Final Fantasy XI players is that the most recent patch is adding more storage space for players. The bad news is that most of it is in the form of selling players more slots of the Mog Wardrobe, which you can get refreshed on right here. The good news (again) is that players do still get some other options, like the new 10-item Recycle Bin for discarded items and the ability to move items directly between storage spaces without moving things into your inventory first. Small victories!

Players also have new content to explore this month as a new installment of the Voracious Resurgence storyline has been added, along with the usual rotation of new Ambuscade challenges for players to take on. There’s also a new Master Level cap to reach for even further leveling enjoyment. Check out the full patch notes for all the changes in this month’s update.

The #FFXI February version update is here! 🥳 ⚔️ All-new Ambuscade battles!

📖 A new entry to The Voracious Resurgence!

✨ Master Level cap raised to 30! Update Details ➡️ https://t.co/khNsX3tR7x pic.twitter.com/UQdUuDQEgn — FINAL FANTASY XI (@FFXI_EN) February 10, 2022