Microsoft says that it will keep Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s PlayStation

If you were worried that the sale of Activision Blizzard might leave a good portion of the gaming console community without their Orcs, superheroes, and hellscapes, then let Microsoft lay that fear to rest. The company said that it’s not going to discriminate but instead keep current ABK titles running on the PlayStation — and continue to do so into the future, something that ought to help mollify regulators currently scouring the deal.

“To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith. “And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.”

Understand, right now this pretty much just concerns the Call of Duty franchise, of which three titles are promised to the PlayStation in the future. It’s uncertain if Microsoft wants to bring additional titles, like World of Warcraft and Overwatch, to the PlayStation or even the Nintendo Switch.

“We want to enable world-class content to reach every gamer more easily across every platform,” Smith teased.