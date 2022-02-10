Path of Exile’s Siege of the Atlas lands on console – here’s what GGG is working on next

With Path of Exile’s Siege of the Atlas expansion out – even on console, where it released last night – and apparently doing rather well, Grinding Gear Games is already hard at work on feedback and fixes.

In addition to tweaks to the Archnemesis league, GGG says it’s working on stash tab search functionality, visibility bugs, and bow issues. It’s also aware of problems with blighted maps, audio, and Archenemesis inventory, plus it’s “working on a way for the Fragment Stash Tab to have the ability to store the craftable invitations from the endgame bosses.” Finally, it’s working on sorting options for gem and flask stash tabs.

“Currently, gems and flasks in each sort category (i.e. Level or Quality) are being sorted in an inconsistent order. Most-recent gems are being stored on the left side, whereas most-recent flasks are being stored on the right side. We’re looking at changing this so they’re sorted alphabetically after they’ve been sorted by their Level/Quality rather than by order placed so that it’s more intuitive and consistent.”

Path of Exile hit a peak concurrency of over 270,000 players this past weekend following the launch of Siege of the Atlas – its highest ever.

Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas has launched on Xbox and PlayStation! For more info on the launch, such as Patch Notes and the Console Boss Kill event, check out the news post here:https://t.co/pDRkr6ltCj pic.twitter.com/cO2s5e15BW — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 9, 2022