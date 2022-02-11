ArcheAge previews new region, Auroria changes, and quality-of-life improvements

What’s on tap for the first half of 2022 in ArcheAge? Quite a bit according to an update preview shared by Kakao Games, and while there are only two major portions coming, those portions are pretty sizeable.

In March, players can look forward to updates like five new Brilliant Erenor cloaks, the transformation of Auroria into a conflict/war zone when raid monsters appear, and several quality-of-life changes to the block list and target of interest list, new ArchePaper and tutorial quests related to commerce, and a new Mistsong Summit dungeon.



The next big update will arrive sometime in the summer, bringing to ArcheAge an all-new region known as the Great Prairie of the West. Details on this summer update’s content will be shared in a future post, but players can check out the announcement for some backstory and image previews, as well as a Q&A session at the bottom of the post.

As for the game’s latest update, players can now take part in an ice fishing event, a Seol’s Request event, and experience some skillset changes. The game was expected to kick off a Hello Kitty-themed Valentine’s Day event, but licensing rights issues will see it pushed back by a week.