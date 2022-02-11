Over a hundred New World servers are affected by today’s merge round

The merges continue over in Amazon’s New World as the company contends with its shrinking playerbase: Where last fall the game peaked at over 900,000 concurrent, it’s now down to about a tenth of that.

Today’s merge might be the biggest one-shot merge we’ve seen yet, affecting 49 Central EU servers, 45 North American servers, and 12 Oceanic servers. Some of those are mergers and some of those are mergees, to be clear, but they’re getting smooshed together regardless, having met Amazon’s criteria for a “suboptimal” game experience. Preparation downtime was last night, but the merges themselves will roll out at 11:30 a.m. EST and last two hours, which is probably fine since that’s when Lost Ark launches anyhow.

“Once in game messaging is posted, players in these worlds will not be able to transfer servers, nor will players be able to transfer to a world that is set to be merged. They will see a banner at the bottom of their screen reminding them of this merge when they enter the game.”

Hey Adventurers! We will be merging worlds within Central EU, US-East, US-West, and Australia. There will be a 2-hour downtime tomorrow at 8:30 AM PT [11:30 AM CET]. See your new worlds here!https://t.co/wkJKoCdfFm — New World (@playnewworld) February 11, 2022