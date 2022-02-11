Sea of Thieves adds general improvements and a dangerous fog portending its next adventure

The skies are clear of Flameheart’s influence in Sea of Thieves, but that’s only because there’s an entirely new danger on the horizon. A very foggy one, actually. One that has overtaken the Golden Sands Outpost and made it afflicted by some mysterious malevolence according to the game’s latest patch notes.

Those who have been following along the game’s recent roadmap for 2022 will know this as part of the title’s first new limited-time adventure, Shrouded Islands, which will run between February 17th and March 3rd and bring players to the Golden Sands to find out what’s happening.

In the meantime, the latest patch has ended the Ghost Fleet world event, added some new items to the Pirate Emporium, and introduced a bevy of gameplay improvements like shop filters, easier to select sea shanties while holding an instrument, stormy seas that now affect steering, and a new accessibility feature that adds new sound effects that play when a ship’s wheel moves a quarter spin. The devs at Rare have also released a new bulletin video that outlines future events and collects community highlights; we’ve got that after the break.



Call your crew! It’s time to vote on your next Voyage, set off to collect Commendations or simply drop sails and see where the wind takes you because the Sea of Thieves servers are back online and ready for your aquatic antics, after an update download that is! pic.twitter.com/2u5dHrk7Zg — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) February 10, 2022