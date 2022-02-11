World of Warcraft attempts to diversify its player council as Microsoft prioritizes Activision-Blizzard corporate culture

The player council for World of Warcraft has already been formed and provided feedback, but Blizzard has made it clear that the initial lineup was not the extent of what it had planned for the group. A new post on the official forum confirms that more players have been brought into the council with a goal of diversifying the pool of feedback received and providing a more comprehensive look at different playstyles within the game. While the success of this venture remains entirely a matter of debate, the same announcement promises more invites will be rolled out over time.

Meanwhile, a recent interview with Microsoft president Brad Smith shared some new information about how Microsoft is looking at the extant problems of harassment within Activision-Blizzard, with Smith outright saying that Microsoft wants the company to make its cultural issues and the reformation of same a primary focus:

We’re looking to the leadership team at Activision Blizzard today to make culture and workplace safety a top priority, every single day until the day when this deal hopefully closes, and then we’ll take over, and we need to make that same commitment.

Smith declined to offer more insight regarding the future leadership team or the ultimate fate of Bobby Kotick in the wake of the merger, so it remains to be seen how much scrutiny is being placed on the current CEO’s behavior in the first place.